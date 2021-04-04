Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has called on Christians to use the period of Easter to pray for the state and country as insecurity and other socio-political inadequacies threatened the nation’s stability.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that Easter was a time for Christians to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and again, reawakened by its essence.

According to him, the power of the resurrection of Christ was made manifest in Easter it is an opportunity for Christians to seek God’s face in prayers to settle the myriad of security issues and widening division of Nigerians along religious and tribal lines.

The Governor urged Christians to show love to one another, especially to the downtrodden in the society just as Christ sacrificed Himself to save mankind from destruction.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the attainment of Stronger Delta through ongoing infrastructure development across the state and wealth-creation for citizens.

Governor Okowa said that the government had taken measures through the establishment of Operation Delta Hawk to compliment the operations of the Police in ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.