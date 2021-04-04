The Cross Rivers State Government has directed the Poultry Processing Factory, Calachika to sell chickens to members of the public at a flat rate of Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira only.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and publicity Christian Ita on Saturday.

The Government said the effort was to help its citizens buy chicken during the festive period at an affordable price, owing to the current increase in the price of chicken in the open market.

Governor Ayade also directed the State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Humanitarian Services to distribute free chicken to the following categories of persons;

1. Traditional Rulers

2. Motherless Babies Home

3. Bakassi internally Displaced Persons

4. Cameroonian Refugees

5. Displaced persons in Danare 1 and Danare 2 in Boki Local Government Area.