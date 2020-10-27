The international governing body of football, FIFA, has confirmed that the Super Eagles will begin the Second Round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers on May 31, 2021.

FIFA added that the Second Round of the qualifiers will end in September 2021.

It would be recalled that the second round of the qualifiers was initially scheduled for October 2020 but has now been postponed to next year due to the disruption of the football calendar, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the first and second leg of the Third Round will be played between November 8 and 16, 2021.

Advertisement

The Third Round will see the 10 group winners from the Second Round drawn into five home-and-away ties. The winners of each tie advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles are drawn in the same group with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia for the Second Round of the African qualifiers.