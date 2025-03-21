The Super Eagles Of Nigeria have defeated the Amavubi of Rwanda 2-0 In Kigali in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

On loan Napoli Striker, Victor Oshimen, Scored both goals with a strike in each half.

The Win still leaves the Super Eagles in 4th Position in the group on 6 points 4 behind leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa who earlier defeated Lesotho 2-0 while the Amavubi of Rwanda are in third position with 7 points.

The Squirrels of Benin Republic are in second position with 8 points.

The Super Eagles are next in action on Tuesday against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.