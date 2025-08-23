Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who is part of a caretaker administration, resigned from his cabinet role on Friday ahead of schedule due to the government’s position on Israel’s attack in Gaza, he told reporters. According to sources, he stated that the administration does not s...

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who is part of a caretaker administration, resigned from his cabinet role on Friday ahead of schedule due to the government’s position on Israel’s attack in Gaza, he told reporters.

According to sources, he stated that the administration does not support any more measures against Israel over Gaza or plans for the occupied West Bank.

The Dutch government dissolved on June 3, and the caretaker minority administration is expected to remain in place until a coalition government is established following the October elections, which might take several months.

Israel has initiated a military attack aimed at gaining control of Gaza City, moving residents to the south, weakening Hamas, and increasing pressure for hostage release.

A global hunger monitor declared earlier Friday that famine was officially affecting residents in Gaza City and the surrounding area. Israel has rejected the results as biased and untrue.

Plans to build a settlement that will divide the occupied West Bank and split the land Palestinians want for an independent state were approved by Israel this week.