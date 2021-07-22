Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said this year’s annual Durbar celebration was not canceled on flimsy excuse but rather because of solid security concerns.

He made the clarification while hosting the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara state council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari to the traditional Sallah homage.

Indigenes and residents of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital had prepared for this year’s Durbar only for the government to announce its cancelation on security grounds.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara state council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari appealed for maintenance of peace and harmony that the state is known for.