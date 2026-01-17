Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Niger State have rescued two pastors and a church member who were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State. The victims, identified as Idi Buhari, Emmanuel Jacob, and Suleiman Adamu, were abducted on January 9, 2026, in the Gwagwada area of Chikun ...

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Niger State have rescued two pastors and a church member who were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State.

The victims, identified as Idi Buhari, Emmanuel Jacob, and Suleiman Adamu, were abducted on January 9, 2026, in the Gwagwada area of Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

They were travelling from Kugosi to Sarkin Pawa in Niger State to officiate at a wedding ceremony when they were ambushed.

Confirming the rescue, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Reverend Joseph Hayab, said the victims were freed during a DSS operation in Niger State.

Hayab praised the security agency for its professionalism and dedication, describing the operation as timely and courageous. He noted that the successful rescue had brought relief to the victims’ families and the Christian community.

According to him, the development had renewed public confidence that persistent and coordinated security efforts could effectively combat criminal activities.

The CAN chairman stressed that tackling insecurity requires collaboration among security agencies, religious leaders, and citizens, warning that criminals exploit disunity within communities.

In a related development, DSS operatives from Niger and Kaduna State Commands carried out a joint operation that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly connected to the abduction.

The suspects were also linked to an arms and ammunition smuggling network operating along the Kwara–Niger–Katsina–Kaduna corridor.

Investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly used motor parks and rural routes to transport ammunition in order to evade security checkpoints.

One of the arrested suspects, identified as Kwalo, confessed that the syndicate received a consignment at Tegina Motor Park in Niger State. He said the package was later handed over to another accomplice, Kawu, who passed it on to a third suspect, Iro Malam Iro, for onward delivery.

Iro reportedly transported the ammunition from Tegina to Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, where it was delivered to an unidentified recipient after he was instructed to follow specific routes to avoid detection.

Further investigations revealed the financial arrangements among the suspects: Kwalo was paid N50,000 for collecting the consignment, Kawu received N5,000 as a middleman, while Iro earned N20,000 as the courier.

Kwalo claimed during interrogation that he was misled into handling the package, alleging that he was told it contained tantalite, a valuable mineral, hidden inside bags of millet to prevent theft.

Reacting to the successful rescue and arrests, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), commended the DSS for its swift intervention.

He described the operation as a demonstration of the commitment of security agencies to safeguarding lives and property.

Shuaibu assured residents that the Kaduna State Government, under Governor Uba Sani, remains determined to sustain peace and security across the state.

He also urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities, emphasising that effective security requires collective responsibility and cooperation.