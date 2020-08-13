The Department of State Services in Jos the Plateau state capital has released the former CBN Deputy Governor Obadiah Mailafia.

who was earlier invited by the DSS over his recent comment that one of the northern Governors is the Commander of Boko Haram

Mr. Obadiah was set free after six hours in the Custody of the DSS.

His lawyer Yakubu Bawa told journalists that his client was asked to present a surety whose passport and national identity were taken before being permitted to leave.

Although the DSS let him go they say he will be invited back when the need arises.