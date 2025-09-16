The Department of the State Service DSS has filed Cybercrime charges against the convener of RevolutionNow Protest Omoyele Sowore and two others for allegedly making false posts against President Bola Tinubu to cause breakdown of law and order in the country....

The charges filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja has X. Incorporation and Meta (Facebook) as two other defendants.

In the 5-count criminal charges Mr Sowore was accused of using his official x handle page at Yele Sowore to tweet “This criminal @ official PBAT Actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!.

The alleged offending post was made on August 25 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.

In count two, Sowore was said to have on August 26 used his official page Facebook to send the same false message out for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country especially among those who hold divergent views on the person of President Bola Tinubu.

In count three, Mr Sowore was accused of using his X handle to publish defamatory material that @ official PBAT Actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria.

What audacity to lie shamelessly!.against the personality and reputation of President Bola Tinubu.

He was said to have committed an offence contrary to section 375 of the Criminal Code.

The Department of the State Service DSS which filed the charges on behalf of the federal government also accused Sowore of using the instrumentality of his Facebook platform to publish defamatory material against the Nigeria’s President.

In count five, the defendant was alleged to have intent to cause public fear and disturbances published false information against the reputation of President Bola Tinubu.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendants.