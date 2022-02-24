Drug peddling: Court gives NDLEA 48 hours to respond to Abba Kyari’s bail application

The Federal high court sitting in Abuja has given the National Drug law enforcement Agency 48 hours to respond to the bail application filed by suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari had on 21st February through an exparte motion prayed for an order of the court releasing him on bail from the custody of the NDLEA.

Justice Inyang Ekwo however declined his request but instructed him to put the federal government on notice of his pending application as his averments against the NDLEA where weighty.

Today, at the resumed proceedings, counsel to Mr Kyari , Cynthia Ikena told the court that service has been effected on the respondent which they confirmed same.

She subsequently sought the permission of the court to move the application for his bail.

In response the NDLEA told the court that the application for his bail was not included in the processes served on them.

Justice Inyang Ekwo told the NDLEA to put their house in order to ensure the case is given accelerated hearing.

He ordered that service be effected on the respondent and the NDLEA has 48 hours to respond.

Matter was adjourned till 28th February for hearing.

In his suit Mr Kyari is praying the court to order the federal government to pay him N500million and also tender written apology to him in 2 national dailies for the unlawful violation of his fundamental human rights.

A declaration that his arrest and continued detention by the Agent of the Respondent without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction from 12th of February 2022 till date, is Illegal, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental right to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

“A declaration that announcing the him in the Press without giving him right to fair hearing nor establishing a prima-facie case against him is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on his fundamental right.