Mensah Omolola, a Jehovah Witness and cancer patient popularly known as Auntieesther on X, stirred intense reactions on social media after she refused to accept a blood transfusion due to her religious beliefs, despite having received over N30 million in public donations.

The diagnosis

As seen on her official X handle, Omolola disclosed that, following several consultations, her medical diagnosis confirmed the cancer had only affected her breast and armpit area, while simultaneously thanking the public for their generous donations.

She wrote, “Good morning Good afternoon Good evening. I know say a lot of people want update. I say make I tell una, my result don come out. I thank all of you for your money contributions. Doc tell @auntymuse_, myself and my husband the results. Nah my breast and armpit the cancer dey.”

Public donation and blood transfusion drama

The donation was anchored by Wisdom Obi-Dickson, a media personality known for charity activities, especially on X with the username @Wizarab10, who successfully helped raise over N 30,776,252 as of December 1st, 2025.

The story took a new turn when Obi-Dickson tweeted on Thursday that the Jehovah’s Witness Church threatened to “disfellowship” Mensah Omolola if she proceeded with accepting a blood transfusion during her treatment.

Wizarab10 further stated that Mensah Omolola was presented with two treatment options: a blood transfusion process which the money donated so far could conveniently cover, or another, more expensive process with no blood transfusion, a process Omolola accepted to align with her faith.

Wizarab10 wrote, “Latest update is that she is responding to care. Her blood levels are being optimized for the next phase of care. She was offered the option of blood transfusion before she can begin chemo, but she declined due to her faith.

“She is a Jehovah’s witness and thus, opting for other alternatives. Though it will take longer and cost more, we have to respect her religious belief.

“The medical team has a diagnosis now, which is currently guiding her line of care. All funds will be channelled towards her medical bills and hospital care. Once again, thank you for your kindness.”

Wizarab10 added, “While we respect her religious belief, we do not have to be a part of it and the ensuing consequences. Her church people have said she would be disfellowshipped if she takes the blood transfusion. Her family have said whatever happens to her, is the will of God, while fighting against blood transfusion. It is best we leave her in their care if religion trumps medical science. Dr Sina has spoken with care and medical experience, and all of that fell on deaf ears.”

Another media personality, @AUNTYMUSE_ on X, who has been present throughout Mensah Omolola’s medical journey, stated that she has been firm on her decision of not taking a blood transfusion against her faith right from before the public donation campaign began.

@AUNTYMUSE_ wrote, “She @MensahOmolola has always been clear about her stand from day 1 way before the contribution. Right from her house till the hospital.

“It was her decision I have so many witness on that day,even before we started the treatments. even while filling the form for the hospital which I indicated her church.

“@MensahOmolola is still recovering However route she chooses, we love her to contribute for her, please let’s respect her choice. The doctor herself is aware of this and encourages us to stay strong with her in this time.

“Is not like there is no other options. We were given two options and @MensahOmolola choose the one she wanted. And the one she wanted can also do the job.”

Nigerians call for diversion of funds

As the drama intensified, Netizens requested that the money be transferred to another Nigerian with a life-threatening medical condition, arguing that the Mensah Omolola family and church could handle her condition.

A staunch social critic, identified as @UncleAyo on X, stated that the money is better off saving other Nigerians who wish to live to see another day.

He wrote, “You’ll not like my suggestion, Dickson but DON’T give the money to the family or church. The money raised on the goodwill of internet strangers was to see another stranger survive death.

“If she’s willingly choosing death, there are hundreds of people who would crawl for an opportunity.We’ve done it before, with Sina. We had a call set up & literally saved 10 families with 5M – you can do the same for other grateful sick people who just want to live another day.

“It will be a slap on the face of donors, to give that money to THE CHURCH. THE CHURCH?!?!”

Another X user, identified as @OdulesiDamilare wrote, “I’m not sure what to do with the money now.” I can tell you what to do with the money: Since the money was contributed solely for her medical treatment which she has refused, let the money be use for someone else’s medical care. “People donated for a cause and not for a person. If the cause is no longer in play, let the money be diverted to other places that align with the cause. Please, don’t give the money to the family.”

Fanaticism or Faith? Netizens Question Medical Choices

Mensah Omolola’s medical condition has continued to garner attention as Nigerians compare her religious belief to fanaticism, with many questioning why religious beliefs must overshadow global medical practices.

@Allezamani wrote, “ I’ll state my honest opinion regarding this whole Aunty Esther issue. First of all, I think it’s insensitive of her to still tow the path of her religious beliefs since it wasn’t her church or religious leaders that came to her rescue when she was almost at the point of death. “Secondly, I think it’s also insensitive of her to choose the more expensive route because of her religious beliefs since she’s being crowdfunded by people who aren’t even members of her religious beliefs. At the end, it was this same religious beliefs of hers that made her situation get to this critical point. “At this point, I thought she ought to have dropped her religious beliefs and embraced anything to get back her life together the best and cheapest way possible. Aunty Esther just proved to me that religious extremists will forever remain religious extremists.”

@OurFavOnlineDoc wrote, “ I think people should consider that rejecting blood transfusions this is a deeply held religious belief which may be a sensitive issue for her. So I’m sure she’s in a difficult place – saving her life or standing on her religious belief. “I want to beg that people should please be patient with her. I would also like to appeal to aunty Esther or anyone close to her, and maybe if possible to also speak to their elders in the JW community. Her situation is a dire and worrying one which needs the best medical care as soon as possible with all hands on deck and nothing being held back due to sentimental reasons. “I write this as someone who is deeply and painfully concerned for her like I would for a sister or a family member. If the reports so far are anything to go by, she needs immediate medical care with the best available treatment modalities – and not some modified version tweaked to accommodate religious sentiments (which are likely going to significantly harm and compromise her life in the situation that she currently is in). Yes she can get blood alternatives, but in a desperate medical situation where blood transfusion is recommended, refusing the ideal medical advice and opting for alternative options may turn out to be self-destructive and may lead to catastrophic outcomes which may include death.”

@egi_nupe___ wrote, “ This thing is pretty simple: as an adult, she has the constitutional right to refuse medical treatment, including blood transfusions, on religious grounds, even if her life is at stake.

“The right and decision must be respected. Not even a court of law can force it, except for a minor/a child. What I would rather expect people to say is that should anything happen to her (God forbid) as a result of the decision, whatever money left should be used for the treatment of another person with similar condition and is willing to take the required medical treatment.

“The money should not be transferred to her family or anybody close to her.”