Mensah Omolola, a Jehovah Witness and cancer patient popularly known as Auntieesther on X, stirred intense reactions on social media after she refused to accept a blood transfusion due to her religious beliefs, despite having received over N30 million in public donations.

The diagnosis 

As seen on her official X handle, Omolola disclosed that, following several consultations, her medical diagnosis confirmed the cancer had only affected her breast and armpit area, while simultaneously thanking the public for their generous donations.

She wrote, “Good morning Good afternoon Good evening. I know say a lot of people want update. I say make I tell una, my result don come out. I thank all of you for your money contributions. Doc tell @auntymuse_, myself and my husband the results. Nah my breast and armpit the cancer dey.”

Public donation and blood transfusion drama

The donation was anchored by Wisdom Obi-Dickson, a media personality known for charity activities, especially on X with the username @Wizarab10, who successfully helped raise over N 30,776,252 as of December 1st, 2025.

The story took a new turn when Obi-Dickson tweeted on Thursday that the Jehovah’s Witness Church threatened to “disfellowship” Mensah Omolola if she proceeded with accepting a blood transfusion during her treatment.

Wizarab10 further stated that Mensah Omolola was presented with two treatment options: a blood transfusion process which the money donated so far could conveniently cover, or another, more expensive process with no blood transfusion, a process Omolola accepted to align with her faith.

Fanaticism or Faith? Netizens Question Medical Choices
Mensah Omolola’s medical condition has continued to garner attention as Nigerians compare her religious belief to fanaticism, with many questioning why religious beliefs must overshadow global medical practices.
@Allezamani wrote, “I’ll state my honest opinion regarding this whole Aunty Esther issue. First of all, I think it’s insensitive of her to still tow the path of her religious beliefs since it wasn’t her church or religious leaders that came to her rescue when she was almost at the point of death.
“Secondly, I think it’s also insensitive of her to choose the more expensive route because of her religious beliefs since she’s being crowdfunded by people who aren’t even members of her religious beliefs. At the end, it was this same religious beliefs of hers that made her situation get to this critical point.
“At this point, I thought she ought to have dropped her religious beliefs and embraced anything to get back her life together the best and cheapest way possible. Aunty Esther just proved to me that religious extremists will forever remain religious extremists.”
@OurFavOnlineDoc wrote, “I think people should consider that rejecting blood transfusions this is a deeply held religious belief which may be a sensitive issue for her. So I’m sure she’s in a difficult place – saving her life or standing on her religious belief.
“I want to beg that people should please be patient with her. I would also like to appeal to aunty Esther or anyone close to her, and maybe if possible to also speak to their elders in the JW community. Her situation is a dire and worrying one which needs the best medical care as soon as possible with all hands on deck and nothing being held back due to sentimental reasons.
“I write this as someone who is deeply and painfully concerned for her like I would for a sister or a family member. If the reports so far are anything to go by, she needs immediate medical care with the best available treatment modalities – and not some modified version tweaked to accommodate religious sentiments (which are likely going to significantly harm and compromise her life in the situation that she currently is in). Yes she can get blood alternatives, but in a desperate medical situation where blood transfusion is recommended, refusing the ideal medical advice and opting for alternative options may turn out to be self-destructive and may lead to catastrophic outcomes which may include death.”
@egi_nupe___ wrote, “This thing is pretty simple: as an adult, she has the constitutional right to refuse medical treatment, including blood transfusions, on religious grounds, even if her life is at stake.
“The right and decision must be respected. Not even a court of law can force it, except for a minor/a child. What I would rather expect people to say is that should anything happen to her (God forbid) as a result of the decision, whatever money left should be used for the treatment of another person with similar condition and is willing to take the required medical treatment.
“The money should not be transferred to her family or anybody close to her.”