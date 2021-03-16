The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed two filling stations in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital for violating its rules and regulations.

One of the filling stations was sealed for selling the product at One Hundred and Eighty five naira per litre, while the other for selling in Jerry cans.

The DPR says the move has become necessary considering the illegal increase of fuel pump price and hoarding of the product in most parts of the country.

DPR authorities assure that they will continue to ensure strict compliance to rules and regulations guarding filling stations.

The officials assure of adequate supply of PMS across the country, adding that compliance to safety and quality of the product is commendable.