Law enforcement officials in Austin, Texas, detained one suspect in a mass shooting that occurred in the city’s entertainment district early Saturday , injuring at least fourteen people.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said they responded to multiple rounds fired in bustling downtown Austin, as a sizable crowd began to disperse.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Austin’s interim police chief Joseph Chacon told a news conference.

“They were able to immediately begin life saving measures for many of these patients,” he added.

Police stated they had received a suspect description of a Black male, but it was unclear whether one or more suspects were involved.

Advertisement

They also stated that the shooting appeared to be a one-time occurrence, however an investigation was still underway.