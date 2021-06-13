Law enforcement officials in Austin, Texas, detained one suspect in a mass shooting that occurred in the city’s entertainment district early Saturday , injuring at least fourteen people.
Just before 1:30 a.m., police said they responded to multiple rounds fired in bustling downtown Austin, as a sizable crowd began to disperse.
“Our officers responded very quickly,” Austin’s interim police chief Joseph Chacon told a news conference.
“They were able to immediately begin life saving measures for many of these patients,” he added.
Police stated they had received a suspect description of a Black male, but it was unclear whether one or more suspects were involved.
They also stated that the shooting appeared to be a one-time occurrence, however an investigation was still underway.