The Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, on Thursday granted Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanctions imposed on it in a case against Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID).The judgment was delivered on Thursday by Justice Ross Cranston.

With this judgment, Nigeria will now have more time to pursue its desire to overturn a $10 billion judgment awarded against it in 2017 by a tribunal.

Download the full text of the Judgment here …. Full Judgment