Dowen College Doctor testifies, says Sylvester Oromoni complained of thigh pain

The doctor employed at Dowen College, Lagos has told the coroner hearing an inquest in the controversial death of JSS 2 student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. that the 12-year old only complained of pains on his right thigh when he presented himself at the sickbay on November 21, 2021.

Dr. Mojisola Bisiriyu added that he was therefore not taken to a partner hospital, which is about three minutes away from the school because his case wasn’t an emergency.

Dr Bisiriyu is the eighth witness to testify so far in the coroners inquest set up in December 2021 by the Lagos state judiciary to establish the cause of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s death.

Led by counsel for Dowen College, Anthony Kpokpo, She tendered her statement before the presiding magistrate mikhail kadiri sitting in Ikeja.

Upon cross examination by Lagos states director of public prosecutions, Babajide Martins, and Izuchukwu Ohajinwa representing one of the accused senior students, Dr Bisiriyu said the deceased came into the sickbay that day limping. According to her, a nurse massaged the area on her directives and pain relievers were administered.

The Oromonis’ Counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) also questioned the witness who qualified as a medical doctor in 2007 and joined the school five years ago.

She said her work schedule is from 8am to 3pm week days and that she wasn’t on duty when the deceased fist came into the sickbay

on Sunday, November 21, 2021 to complain of the pain.

The witness added that by November 23 when the pains didn’t subside, she had called his mother who sent a family friend to pick him from school and that she advised that he be taken to a hospital for further medica care.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Investigating Police Officer at the SCID, Panti, Lagos, CSP Bamidele Olusegun also told Magistrate Kadiri that he couldn’t question all the roommates of the deceased and occupants of the adjoining hostel rooms, despite inviting them for questioning, because some students were still traumatised by the death.

The police officer also admitted that investigations to establish that the deceased was beaten, dragged down from his bed and given an unknown substance to drink by some senior students, was not conclusive as a result.

Further hearing In the inquest is fixed for Monday, February 28, 2022.