Dosu Commends Gov. Matawalle For Investing In Sports

A Lagos based sports administrator Patrick Dosu has described sports as a potential unifying factor in Nigeria, especially as Nigeria is facing it’s trying time in terms of security and economic growth

He appealed to government at all levels to ensure that youths are engaged productively through sports which according to him will discourage them from involving in Banditry, Kidnapping , Drug abuse and other Violent crime

Dosu who is in Gusau to cheer up the Zamfara United football Club in their quest to have a good team that will help gain promotion to Nigerian premier league in no distance time, enjoins Government at all levels to consider sports as an investment which can equally help in eradicating poverty among youths

He commended Governor Bello Matawalle for Investing in sports and youth Development in zamfara

According to him, the governor Bello Matawalle has made a good choice by choosing capable hands that will stair the affairs of the team

The Special Adviser to the Governor on sports Hon. Habibi Yiguda, The chairman Hon. Abdul’azeez Hamza Damba and the Technical Adviser commonly known as chief coach of the team Alhassan Mohammed are well qualified and respected sports administrators in the country

” Governor Matawalle is Lucky to have this set of sports administrators as management of the state own football Club”Dosu said.

“I’ve been hearing of Zamfara United longtime ago, I wanted coming to see for my self but I was discouraged by the Negetive stories of Security issues coming out from the state, but to my surprise, when I arrived what I saw was totally different from what we hear down the southern region” he added

“I see zamfara more Peacefully like any other states, so people especially footballers should not be afraid to come and play their league matches here. Zamfara is cool and calm”Dosu Said

He adds that with all the Committment of governor Matawalle to take sports in zamfara to a greater height, the leadership of Zamfara United Football Club will not let the state down

“Sports is also important to the physical, mental and psychological development of every sportsman and is considered as the most popular and widespread game in the world”

On the ongoing screening exercise for new players in the team, Dosu commend the management of Zamfara United for inviting players from all parts of the country and some African countries

“I was shocked when I saw players that were supposed to be playing in europe but were held back due to the covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the world last year are here competing for a shirt in Zamfara United”

“It shows football alone can unite us as people and as Nation” Dosu maintained

This he again described as true spirit of Sportsmanship which knows no religion, tribe, ethnicity or Political affiliation

On his part, Chairman of the Abdul’azeez Damba thanked the young Sports Administrator Patrick Dosu for having zamfara United at heart and promise that the team will not disappoint him

Abdul’azeez also assured lovers of football in zamfara that Club will make them proud in the new football season that is expected to commence soon and will gain promotion to Nigerian premier league in the next two football Seasons.