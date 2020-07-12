Doctors employed by the Lagos State Government are embarking on a three-day warning strike from tomorrow.

Chairman of the Medical Guild in Lagos, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo says the industrial action is due to the expiry of the ultimatum given to the State Government, stating that 70% of their demands must be met.

This includes erasing the wage disparity between the federal and Lagos state doctors.

Dr. Sodipo also said the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances approved by the federal government have not been effected by the Lagos State Government.