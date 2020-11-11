A District head and four of his children have been kidnapped in Tudun Matseri community in Anka local government area of Zamfara state

One person who was on a rescue mission of the district head was also killed

The victims were whisked away Wednesday morning by gunmen who stormed the village at about 2:00am on motorcycles

On arrival at the village, the gunmen went straight to the official residence of the District Head kidnapped him and his children

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command, Mohammed Shehu says efforts to rescue the victims are ongoing.