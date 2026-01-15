A 33-year-old dispatch rider, Yahaya Nuru, has been convicted and sentenced to a total of seven years in prison by the Federal High Court in Lagos for unlawfully distributing large quantities of tramadol and other controlled substances. Justice Musa Kakaki handed down the judgment on Wednesday after...

A 33-year-old dispatch rider, Yahaya Nuru, has been convicted and sentenced to a total of seven years in prison by the Federal High Court in Lagos for unlawfully distributing large quantities of tramadol and other controlled substances.

Justice Musa Kakaki handed down the judgment on Wednesday after Nuru pleaded guilty to a four-count charge brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

At the arraignment, prosecutor Peter Ekuri told the court that Nuru, together with accomplices still at large, committed the offences in November 2025 at No. 6 Ashogbon Street, Lagos Island.

“Nuru conspired with Abdulrazak and Chukwu Emmanuel Emeka, who are currently at large, to unlawfully deal in controlled substances,” Ekuri said.

He further stated that Nuru was found in possession of 4.12 kilograms of tramadol hydrochloride, 40 millilitres of tramadol hydrochloride injection, one litre of diazepam injection, and 1.04 litres of tramadol hydrochloride injection, which he allegedly intended to distribute to multiple buyers.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violated Sections 20(1)(a) and 11(c) and are punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Following the guilty plea, Ekuri urged the court to convict and sentence Nuru. “In view of Nuru’s plea of guilt, the facts reviewed, and the exhibits tendered, we urge the court to act in accordance with Section 247(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015,” he said.

The defence counsel pleaded for leniency, asking the court to “temper justice with mercy,” and noted that Nuru was a first-time offender who had saved the court’s time by admitting guilt.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Kakaki said he had taken into account the allocutus of the defence and Nuru’s status as a first-time offender.

“In the circumstances, the defendant is sentenced to four years, five months, one month, and three years’ imprisonment on counts one, two, three, and four, respectively,” the judge ruled.

The court also imposed fines of N300,000, N30,000, N50,000, and N200,000 on the respective counts as an option to imprisonment.

Justice Kakaki further directed that “both the sentences and the fine options shall run concurrently.”