The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 7.6 million pills of tramadol and over 76,273.4 kilograms of various strains of cannabis, including Colorado, Loud and Skunk, in its nationwide campaign against drug operations. According to a statement released on Sunday by the agency...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 7.6 million pills of tramadol and over 76,273.4 kilograms of various strains of cannabis, including Colorado, Loud and Skunk, in its nationwide campaign against drug operations.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, 3,874,000 pills of tramadol (225mg and 100mg) and 252.2 litres of codeine syrup were also recovered, as several members of Drug Trafficking Organisations linked to the seizures were arrested across several states.

The statement reads, “Out of the total opioids seized during the raids, not less than 3,874,000 pills of tramadol 225mg and 100mg, and others as well as 252.2litres of codeine syrup were recovered from a warehouse at Oko market, Asaba, Delta state on Saturday 6th December 2025, while no fewer than 1.2 million tablets of tramadol 225mg were seized from a suspect Kelechi Nwakocha, 35, on Wednesday 3rd December when NDLEA operatives on patrol at Orogwe, along Onitsha- Owerri road Imo state, intercepted his vehicle conveying the consignment which was loaded at Aba, Abia state, heading to Onitsha, Anambra state.

“In Adamawa state, NDLEA officers on Monday 1st December 2025 intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus marked MGU 554 XB along Maraba-Mubi coming from Jos, Plateau state going to Mubi with a total of 1, 577,112 capsules of tramadol and exol-5 tablets, all concealed inside jumbo bags mixed with new rubber sandals and slippers. Two suspects: Kabiru Buba, 25, and Hamza Abubakar, 32, were arrested in connection with the seizure. Similarly, another suspect, Mudansir Rabiu, 27, was nabbed along Zaria-Kano road, Kano state with 197,000 pills of exol-5.”

The statement added, “Operatives of a special operations unit of NDLEA stormed forests in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti state where they destroyed 14,654 kilograms of skunk and arrested two suspects: Yusuf Iliyasu, 50, and Okumu Chinedu, 26. In another operation, the operatives on Tuesday 2nd December stormed the forests in Asin-Ekiti, Ikole LGA, Ekiti state, where they destroyed 54,300kg of skunk in two large warehouses that were razed while 28.3kg of the same psychoactive substance was recovered for the purpose of prosecution.”

The statement further revealed that, “Following actionable intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday 2nd December raided Igoba forest in Akure North LGA, Ondo state where a total of 2,483 compressed blocks of skunk and 247 bags of same substance all weighing 5,442 kilograms were recovered and five suspects arrested. Those nabbed include: Jacob Omodowo, 66; Joy Oluatobi Peace, 24; Babatunde Olamide, 40; Echi Fidelis Joseph, 57; and Ankrah Akano, 56.”

Also in Abuja, the statement reads, “While 500kg of same substance was recovered from a Mercedes Benz van marked MGU 614 XB by NDLEA officers on patrol along Mokwa-Jebba road in Niger state on 4th December with the driver Amos Yakubu, 46, arrested, operatives in the FCT Abuja on Wednesday 3rd December intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, weighing 22kg at Abaji expressway. A follow up operation at the Jabi park in Abuja led to the arrest of a female receiver, Ali Blessing, 33. Also in the FCT, a suspect Aliyu Usman, 39, was arrested by operatives on Friday 5th December with 24kg skunk and 573,500 pills of exol-5 along Kwali-Gwagwalada expressway.”

In Lagos State operation, NDLEA operatives recovered “217 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 113kg from a suspect Ezenwa Udoka at Ladipo market, Mushin, while Izuchukwu Usulor was nabbed with 351kg skunk at Onipanu area of the state on 5th December and Susan Okoro arrested with 104.1kg of same psychoactive substance at Trade Fair complex, Ojo, on Tuesday 2nd December.”

In another operation, “a total of 447.5 kilograms of skunk were recovered from two Honda Accord cars marked: ABC-678 KK and GGE-772 FB at Agho forest, Akoko Edo LGA, Edo state. A suspect Dada Adedara Babawibi, 56, was apprehended in connection with the seizure. A raid operation at a warehouse in the Isiefve community, Ohuwunde LGA, led to the seizure of 315.8kg of skunk and the arrest of a suspect Stanley Obasuwa.”

The NDLEA chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) while commending the officers and men of SOU, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Ondo, Lagos, Kano, FCT, Niger and Edo Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.