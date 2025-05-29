Several children are said to have died following a sudden outbreak of diphtheria in Mbutu Community of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State.

The Council Chairman of Aboh Mbaise Local government area Iheukwumere Alaribe, in a press statement, confirmed the tragic development, noting that the outbreak has claimed the lives of multiple children within just a week leading to a closure of schools in the area.

This effort according to the Council Chairman is part of urgent step to contain the spread of the disease.

He also said that Health officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Imo State Ministry of Health’s Department of Disease Prevention and Control, and the Aboh Mbaise Health Authority have swiftly launched a coordinated response and An isolation center has been activated at the Mbutu Health Center, with health personnel deployed to quarantine affected or at-risk children.

The Local government Chairman urges Parents in the community to vaccinate their children immediately, as immunization remains the most effective safeguard against diphtheria and related infections.

He also urged residents to remain calm as the state government has promised regular updates and called for public cooperation to bring the situation under control.