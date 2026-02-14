The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that troops under Operation Savannah Shield have successfully dislodged terrorists from key checkpoints and hideouts in parts of Kwara and Niger states, curbing their activities in the affected areas. The update was contained in a statement on Friday by t...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that troops under Operation Savannah Shield have successfully dislodged terrorists from key checkpoints and hideouts in parts of Kwara and Niger states, curbing their activities in the affected areas.

The update was contained in a statement on Friday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja.

Operation Savannah Shield was launched in response to last week’s terrorist attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area. Following the assault, in which over 100 people were reportedly killed, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the deployment of a battalion of troops to the area.

Providing updates on the operation, Maj.-Gen. Onoja said troops conducted coordinated offensive operations across the two states, denying terrorists freedom of movement.

He stated: “Significantly, they conducted operations in Borgu and Mokwa Local Government Areas of Niger State, and Baruten, Edu and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of Kwara State. In the course of their operations, troops identified terrorist checkpoints and hibernating areas and dislodged them. Troops continue to respond to information of the movement and activities of the terrorist in the area.”

Maj.-Gen. Onoja also highlighted successes in other regions. He said troops under Operation HADIN KAI in the North East sustained operational pressure against Boko Haram and splinter groups, restricting their movements. “These operations resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists, the arrest of their informants and logistics suppliers, and the recovery of arms and equipment, leading to the dismantling of key terrorist networks,” he added.

In the North West, he reported that Operation Fansan Yamma led to the deaths of several terrorists, the arrest of four suspects, and the rescue of two kidnapped victims during operations in [“place”,”Kaura Namoda”,”zamfara state”], Maradunfara state”], “,”Maru”,”zamfara state”], and Tsafe Terrorists Association, warning of attacks on communities in Oyun Local Government Area.

The letter, reportedly addressed to residents of Irra and Aho/Inaja communities, was signed by an individual named Sanufu. It read in part: “Message is from NTS. Our motto is ‘we kill, kidnap and destroy. No town or place that is sacred for to destroy. We search and gather information before we invade. We move from Kaiama to Irra. We had that this town Irra has powerful people to face our organization. Be ready to face is at any time and any day. Noting concerns us about your oracle.”

In response, the Chairman of Oyun Local Government, Akanbi Kamar Olarewaju, convened an emergency security meeting involving security agencies, traditional rulers, and key stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, he confirmed that “the council received reports of a letter purportedly written by unknown individuals, claiming they had relocated from Kaiama Local Government and were planning attacks on the Irra and Aho/Inaja axis.”

Akanbi stressed that although authorities are still verifying the authenticity of the letter, “the administration considers it necessary to act proactively in the interest of public safety.”

He urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, calling for community cooperation in reporting suspicious movements or unfamiliar individuals across the local government area.