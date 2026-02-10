The Nigerian military has launched a fresh security offensive in Kwara State following last week’s deadly terrorist attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area. The operation, codenamed Operation Savannah Shield, was activated after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the deployment o...

The operation, codenamed Operation Savannah Shield, was activated after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the deployment of a full battalion of troops to the affected area in response to the attack, which claimed over 100 lives.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed that the new operation has commenced and will also cover parts of neighbouring Niger State. According to the military, the mission is aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves in the region and ensuring that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the DHQ expressed condolences to families of the victims and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring security.

The statement explained that the operation was initiated following a presidential directive and is being executed by the Defence Headquarters in collaboration with the Army Headquarters and other security services. It added that the initiative was carved out of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to strengthen security operations in Kwara and Niger States.

“On this note, the Chief of Defence Staff wishes to convey his condolences and sympathy to the Government of Kwara State and the families of victims of the killings in Woro and Nuku villages in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State on 4 February 2026.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will work closely with other security agencies to ensure perpetrators are brought to justices,” the statement said.

The DHQ also disclosed that Operation Savannah Shield is designed to enhance military presence and operational effectiveness in the area, stressing that security agencies are working together to create a safe environment where Nigerians can live and work without fear.

Alongside the update on the new operation, the military high command released a breakdown of nationwide security operations recorded over the past week. According to the DHQ, troops in the North-East neutralised over 50 terrorists, rescued 82 abducted persons and arrested 13 suspected terrorists.

In the North-West, troops arrested 19 suspected terrorists and rescued 23 hostages, while in the North-Central zone, 32 suspects were arrested and 22 kidnapped victims rescued.

The statement further noted: “In the same vein, troops in the South South arrested nine suspected oil thieves, 24 other suspected criminals and a rescued kidnap victim.

“In the South East, troops arrested 23 terrorists and rescued six hostages.”

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, visited Woro community on Tuesday as part of efforts to assess the situation on the ground and reassure residents of the military’s commitment.

During the visit, the GOC met with the village head and held consultations with the senator representing Kwara North, Sen. Suleiman Sadiq Umar. He also inspected the site of a mass burial carried out after the attack to better understand the scale of the tragedy.

According to military sources, Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife conducted an on-the-spot assessment of troop deployments in the area, made operational adjustments and provided directives aimed at strengthening the security of both military formations and the host community.

“He commended and motivated the troops, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in countering emerging threats within their area of responsibility.

“The GOC later proceeded to Wawa Cantonment in Niger State, where he met with the Commanding Officer of 221 Battalion and reviewed the security architecture of the cantonment and surrounding areas.

“He emphasised the need for heightened alertness against threats posed by bandits and other criminal elements, particularly within border communities.

“The visit, which ended with his return to Ilorin was described as hitch-free”.