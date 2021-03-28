The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he attains the age of 69.

Ahmed Idris described Tinubu as a patriotic leader who has exhibited an exceptional capacity in managing the affairs of the APC and his roles in strengthening the nation’s democracy.

”On behalf of myself and the good people of Wase federal constituency, I celebrate with you on the occasion of your 69th Birthday celebrations. You have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary

leadeship in stabilising our party, the APC in your capacity as our National Leader”.