A public library in Ilorin named after a former Senate leader, the late Olusola Saraki, has been demolished.

The library was constructed and named after the late Saraki by Ilorin West local government many years ago.

It was gathered that the building was demolished by the current Transition Implementation Committee of the local government.

The committee claimed that the facility is being used as hideout by criminals.

The TIC chairman for Ilorin West, Mukhtar Omotosho promised to remodel the facility as an ICT centre and still retain the honorary name after the rehabilitation.

When TVC News visited the facility this evening, it was under lock and key.

Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and his sister, minister of state for transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki have condemned the demolision.

They accused the state government of delibrately masterminding the exercise to destroy their father’s legacies.