The Delta State Police Command has stated that it is aware of the threat posed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their intention to parade themselves in various parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ari Ali, has advised state command officers and soldiers to be on high alert, vigilant, and deal firmly with troublemakers.

In addition, Mr. Ali warns that no one in the state should be seen carrying or hoisting the Biafra flag in any form. He emphasized that the command is more than ever willing and determined to go after any miscreant who is found wanting.

The Delta State Police Department is urging members of the public to work with them to ensure that those who attempt to sow discord in the state and our dear nation are apprehended and prosecuted.

He said Undercover Police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting any one caught carrying Biafra Flag and to ensure that they are dealt with accordance with the law of the land.