The Prince of Idumuje-Ugboko Nonso Nwoko has been remanded in police custody over alleged murder of Cyprian Kumaoro and Iloh Kennedy.

Nonso Nwoko was charged for murder and criminal conspiracy alongside five other suspects.

He was arrested by a team of police men on 17th of July 2020 and released on self recognition the following day.

Nonso Nwoko was later invited for further questioning following confessions of two suspects earlier arrested and charged on the same matter.

However, the Magistrate in his ruling ordered that the Prince and others be remanded at the Police Command’s detention facility as the Prisons were not holding inmates due to COVID-19 pandemic.