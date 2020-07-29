Residents of “Bonsaac One” in Asaba, the Delta State capital are calling on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to install a new transformer and end a more than five-month blackout in the area.

Businesses and other social activities have ground to a halt in the area despite claims by the native of meeting the financial requirement of the electricity company.

Businesses and services now run on generators as the only alternative power in Bonsaac community .

There are some however, who cannot afford a generator to enhance their businesses.

The Corporate Affairs Communication Officer of the Electricity Distribution Company, Esther Okolie said that the company is not aware of the burnt equipment.

The people are appealing to relevant authorities to prevail on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to replace the transformer with a new one.