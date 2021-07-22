A public hearing on a Bill for a Law to provide for the Regulation of Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing and to Prohibit Open Grazing and Related Matters in Delta State has been scheduled for Monday, July 26th, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Press Center, Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Asaba.

The public hearing is being organized by the House Joint Committee on Special Bills and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in order to gather public input, particularly from major stakeholders involved in the creation of the proposed law.

The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Pat Ajudua in a statement, requested memoranda from critical stakeholders, including the Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Director of Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Board of Internal Revenue, the State Cattle Dealers and Rearers Association, the State Butchers Union of Nigeria, Farmers Associations and Civil Society Organizations, CSO.