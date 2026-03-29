FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party as the real National Convention of the being observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Mr Wike a former governor of Rivers State, thanked members of the party for their resilience and steadfast belief in…...

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party as the real National Convention of the being observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Mr Wike a former governor of Rivers State, thanked members of the party for their resilience and steadfast belief in the fate of the party as a vehicle of National Development.

He added that the path to the future of the party will be paved with the sacrfice of its members.

According to him ” Leadership must not be selfish and must sacrifice for the followers to ensure development”.

“Those who defected lack leadership like the former Labour Party Presidential Candidate who cannot solve problems, when they were looking for positions they used our platform but when crsisi came they ran away”.

Mr Wike said ” All those who took the mandate of the Peoples Democratic Party and defected will be dealt with and the mandate taken back by Us”.

“The governors have shown that if you make any of them President and we face external aggression they will run away”.

According to him though President Tinubu has acheieved a lot, ” 2027 Elections will be operation show your report card, if you have nothing to show, the President will not cover you”.

He urged members to be resolute and confident that the party is alive, well and kicking.

He however urged members who are aggrieved to return to the fold and help in the process of renewal, regeneration and reorganisation of the party into a formidable entity.

2,415 delegates have been accredited to vote in the National Convention out of the 2,527 expected delegates.