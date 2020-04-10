The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 100,000 amid about 1.6 million cases and more than 372,439 recoveries according to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Italy has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, more than 18,000 as of Friday, while the United States has reported the majority of confirmed infections, nearly half a million.

However, the number of newly hospitalised patients in the hardest-hit state of New York has dropped to a one percent increase.

Nigeria still has a total of 288 confirmed cases, total deaths is 7 and total recovered is 58.