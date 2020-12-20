The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has described the death of Ben Okigbo, a Medical Doctor in Houston, Texas and his wife, Theresa as shocking and depressing.

A statement issued and signed by on Sunday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public, Relations and Protocols Unit (NIDCOM) Abuja, said the commission condoled with the family particularly the children, who are now orphans.

The commission also condoled with members of the Nigerian diaspora community in the US.

Dr. Ben Okigbo and his wife, Theresa, were found dead in their Sugar Land, Texas home on Friday morning, according to police.

NIDCOM said it will continue to monitor police investigations into the unfortunate incident.