The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, who died on after a protracted illness.

The Minister described the monarch’s death as a monumental loss to Zamfara and the nation at Large, citing his vital role in the promotion of peace and development

“The passing of the Emir of Gusau, HRH Ibrahim Bello, is heartbreaking. His death leaves a wide gap across many aspects of life, especially as we mourn the loss of his royal guidance and wise counsel on critical issues related to security, education, health, and economic growth,” Matawalle stated.

The Minister emphasized that the Emir’s contributions were especially needed at a time when the state is striving to overcome multiple challenges and secure a brighter future.

“The Emir passed on at a time when his uncompromising royal service was most needed,” he added.

Matawalle extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir’s immediate family, the Gusau Emirate Council, and the entire people of Zamfara State.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the late Emir’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.