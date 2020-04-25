Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says Liverpool’s Sadio Mane would be his Premier League Player of the Season.

The annual Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards would have been scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 26, but have naturally been postponed along with the rest of the campaign because of the coronavirus.

Mane has scored 14 goals and nine assists in the Premier League so far this year, and has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s star performers throughout their title challenge.

De Bruyne was among the favourites for the award prior to the disruption of the league, with a combined 25 goals and assists in the Premier League.