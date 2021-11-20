Davido donates N250 Million to Orphanages across

Hip Hop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has disclosed that the proceeds from his birthday fundraising from fans, colleagues, and friends will be donated to orphanage homes across the country.

He made the announcement on Saturday via his official social media pages.

Davido had on Wednesday asked his friends to gift him one million each towards his birthday on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Davido while speaking on the fund said that he was able to raise N200,000,000 in less than two days.

The singer added that he will be making a personal donation of N50,000,000 to the cause, bringing the total amount to N250,000,000.

He explained that he had set up a five-person committee for the disbursement of the funds to the orphanage homes.

Davido said that the committee will compile a list of orphanage homes across the country and will share the funds according to their needs.