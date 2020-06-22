Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has appointed Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin indicates that the former Head of Service, Amope Chokor bowed out of the public service of the state at the weekend.

Selimot Ottun is an accomplished Psychologist, community development expert and administrator.

She’s the fourth woman to occupy the office in the state and the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the State.

Until her appointment, Ottun was the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the State’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2015 and 2019.