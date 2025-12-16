The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has formally submitted a petition against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accusing him ...

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has formally submitted a petition against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accusing him of corruption and financial impropriety.

In the petition submitted on December 16, through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja Dangote demanded the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Mr Ahmed for allegedly living above his means as a public servant.

In the petition received by the office of the Chairman of the ICPC, the Dangote Group Chairman specifically accused the NMDPRA boss of spending without evidence of lawful means of income amounting to over 7million USD for the education of his four children in different schools in Switzerland for a period of six years upfront.