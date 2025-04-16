Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced its third price reduction in six weeks, slashing the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS/petrol) from ₦865 to ₦835 per litre – a 3.5% drop.

The new rate takes effect immediately.

Previous cuts in the pump price by the Refinery (₦880 → ₦865) did not reach consumers, as marketers retained higher pump prices

The refinery has now reduced prices three times since the beginning of the month of April.

While the move signals potential relief, industry observers note fuel stations have yet to reflect earlier reductions.

The latest adjustment may pressure retailers to lower pump prices, but sustained monitoring will be needed to ensure benefits reach Nigerian drivers.

This comes as Nigeria’s downstream sector adjusts to domestic refining, with Dangote’s 650,000-barrel-per-day facility gradually stabilizing output.

Analysts suggest further price revisions may follow as operations scale up.