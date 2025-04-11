The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reviewed its ex-depot loading cost of petrol, bringing it down to ₦865 per litre.

According to reports, the refinery informed its marketers and customers of the new price earlier on Thursday.

Affiliated stations with special agreements with the refinery — are expected to adjust their pump prices to around ₦910, down from about ₦925, in line with the slight reduction.

This price cut follows a high-level meeting between representatives of the Dangote Refinery and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, the Federal Government reaffirmed that the naira-for-crude initiative remains in effect.

The policy, which allows local refineries to purchase crude oil in naira, was described as a key directive aimed at supporting sustainable local refining.

The move is expected to ease pump prices and boost petrol availability in the local market.