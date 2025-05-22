The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a fresh reduction in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), bringing some relief to motorists across Nigeria.

Under the new pricing structure, the cost of petrol now ranges from ₦875 to ₦905 per litre, depending on the region. The latest reduction amounts to ₦15 per litre across all partner retail outlets and locations nationwide.

Revised Price Breakdown: Lagos: ₦875, South-West: ₦885, North-East: ₦905, North-West Central ₦895, South-South & South-East: ₦905.

Previously, Lagos residents paid ₦890 per litre, while prices in the North-East and South-South regions reached up to ₦920.

The refinery attributed the price cut to its recent naira-for-crude deal, which has helped reduce operational costs and made it possible to pass on savings to consumers.

“Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly,” the company said in a statement issued by its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina.

He added that the move reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and easing the burden on consumers by ensuring fuel prices remain affordable and stable.

Major fuel marketers partnering with the Dangote Refinery — including MRS, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy — are expected to implement the new pricing immediately.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day Lekki-based facility began commercial sales earlier this year and is seen as a game-changer for Nigeria’s domestic fuel supply.