Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed price of petrol to ₦825 per litre from N835 per litre as competition hots up in the domestic market.

Last month the 650,000 barrels per day refinery reduced the gantry price of petrol to N835 per litre from N865 per litre.

Checks indicates that the latest adjustment is targeted at giving customers more value as well as consolidating its leadership position in the domestic market.

This followed the full implementation of the Naira-for-Crude agreement with local refiners after an earlier suspension.