An aircraft in the Air Peace fleet has been evacuated from the Ilorin International Airport after its tyre busted shortly after landing at the Airport on Friday.

The development forced airlines operators to cancel their operations on Friday and Saturday because no plane can land nor take-off from the runway of the airport until the bursted tyre is replaced.

Reprieve, however, came the way of the airline operators and passengers on Saturday as the Air Peace plane was evacuated from the runway of the airport.

It was gathered that the plane had been moved to the hanger of the Nigerian Airforce in the airport for further maintenance services.

Arik Air and Overland airlines had on Friday cancelled their flight schedules from Abuja to Ilorin as well as Ilorin-Lagos.

Advertisement

The incident left so many passengers who were waiting to board the Air Peace flight to Lagos at 11am on Friday stranded.

Most passengers, it was gathered resolved to travel by road why others returned home for fear of bad road network and insecurity.