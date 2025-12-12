The Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, has mourned the sudden passing of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the loss as a heavy blow to the Urhobo Nation, Bayelsa State, and the entire country. In a statement issued on Friday in Warri, Dafinone sai...

The Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, has mourned the sudden passing of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the loss as a heavy blow to the Urhobo Nation, Bayelsa State, and the entire country.

In a statement issued on Friday in Warri, Dafinone said the news of Ewhrudjakpo’s death came as a “deep shock,” noting that the late deputy governor embodied integrity, loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Ewhrudjakpo was said to have collapsed on Thursday and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was pronounced dead.

His passing has plunged the Urhobo Nation and the wider Niger Delta into grief.

Dafinone hailed Ewhrudjakpo as a principled politician and devoted public servant whose career was defined by service to humanity.

He noted that the late deputy governor made impactful contributions to governance, community development and national cohesion, describing his political journey as one rooted in hard work, humility and dedication to the common good.

According to the senator, the vacuum created by Ewhrudjakpo’s death will be difficult to fill, given his forthrightness and deep sense of responsibility.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Ewhrudjakpo family, the Urhobo Nation, and the government and people of Bayelsa State, urging them to find comfort in the life he lived.

Dafinone added that Ewhrudjakpo “lived with purpose, touched countless lives, and leaves behind a legacy of honour and service that will be remembered for years to come.”