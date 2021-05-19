The Czech Republic Government, on Tuesday, donated medical equipment worth N194 million to Ogun State towards development of the health sector.

The equipment included 15 ICU beds, an incubator, children cribs, a generator and a phototherapy machine.

Czech Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, Marek Skolil, while handing over the equipment to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, expressed his home government’s delight to support and partner the state government.

Skolil added that the Czech government was concerned about how Nigeria, being the centerpiece of the regional architecture of the African continent, was not developing not only in terms of infrastructure but also in terms of human and social well-being.

The ambassador, who noted his country’s industrial development, mechanisation of agriculture and the health sector, commended the state government for the role it played during the global pandemic.

In his remark, Abiodun commended the Czech Republic for donating the equipment to the state, saying: “I am glad that at a time when we needed you the most, you chose to support us as a state and a country by extension.

“I want to personally appreciate that gesture. We appreciate your kind gesture donating the equipment estimated at $47,000. This donation is deeply appreciated.”

While calling for collaborations with the Czech government in the areas of engineering and air surveillance, Abiodun stated that his administration had been able to eliminate all types of administrative bottlenecks through business-friendly policies since taking office.

“We know you are quite experienced in the areas of engineering, infrastructure and agriculture. I am so optimistic we can collaborate on that. We are looking to deploy air surveillance across the state in terms of using drones. We can also collaborate in this area, as we see security as an important part of our administration,” Abiodun added.

He said his administration was expecting the donation of about six ambulances by the end of the week, and that he was also eagerly waiting for the Czech government to follow through on its pledge to donate ambulances to the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, commended the Czech Republic government for its numerous support to the state.

She said that the medical equipment would be installed in Ijebu-Ife, one of the local communities visited by Ambassador Skolil.