At least five people were killed on Wednesday after cyclonic storm Yaas hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha in India, local media reported.

With wind speeds of 130-140 km/h, the cyclone made landfall with a lower intensity.

The cyclone has made landfall, and is expected to move north-northwestwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next six hours, according to the India Meteorological Department,

Officials said high tidal waves breached embankments along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, resulting in five deaths in the two states on Wednesday.

In West Bengal, a youth who had moved to a cyclone shelter in the locality had come out of the shelter in Ramnagar 2 block of East Midnapore when the storm hit and he was drowned, local media reported.

Advertisement

Two other people are reported to be killed in the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal, with one of them dying in a building collapse and another dragged out to sea, the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.