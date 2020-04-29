The customs strike force team have impounded no fewer than five hundred bags of rice smuggled into the country.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic and persisting lockdown in Nigeria, smugglers are still devising tactics to smuggle in rice through the nation’s borders.

The Customs Strike force team interception of more than five hundred bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice indicates how relentless smugglers in the western zone have become in spite of several seizures in recent past.

The coordinator, Abba kakudi revealed that the seizures valued at hundreds of millions of naira, were made possible through its anti smuggling strategies.