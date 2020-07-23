The Oyo-Osun states Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it is determined to deal with anyone involved in passing information to smugglers.

Area Comptroller, Hellen Ngozi spoke in Ibadan during a display of contraband goods seized between May 1st and 20th of July.

As smugglers devise new ways of perpetuating their illegal dealings, men of the Oyo-Osun command of the Nigeria Customs service are also unrelenting in bringing the menace to the barest minimum.



This is in spite of the many challenges occasioned by the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

800 bags of fertilisers with no end user certificate were also confiscated along with 320 jerrycans of petrol.

The resilience and vigilance of officers of the command have also resulted in improved revenue as the Command appears to be on the path to reach its revenue target.