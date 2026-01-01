The operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in Zone ‘D’, Bauchi State, have intercepted 718 pieces of donkey skins with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over ₦24 million in Mubi, Adamawa State. The Comptroller of the Unit, Abdullahi Ka’ila, disclosed this on Tuesd...

The operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in Zone ‘D’, Bauchi State, have intercepted 718 pieces of donkey skins with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over ₦24 million in Mubi, Adamawa State.

The Comptroller of the Unit, Abdullahi Ka’ila, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing in Bauchi, stating that the seizure was made on 26 December following credible intelligence and coordinated enforcement operations by officers of the unit.

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘D’ covers Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa and Yobe States.

According to him, the donkey skins, which are classified as prohibited items, were concealed in a vehicle intercepted during routine patrols.

Ka’ila further disclosed that the driver and owner of the consignment have been arrested and are currently in custody for further investigation.

Comptroller Ka’ila explained that the trade and exportation of donkey skins are prohibited under Nigerian law, in line with regulations enforced by relevant agencies, including the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

He added that the interception also aligns with Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which seeks to prevent the exploitation and extinction of endangered animal species through international trade.

Comptroller Ka’ila disclosed that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as other applicable environmental laws.

He emphasised that the seizure reflects the Service’s zero-tolerance stance against smuggling, as directed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, noting that illegal wildlife trade poses a serious threat to biodiversity, rural livelihoods and national economic security.

“The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘D’, remains resolute in enforcing trade and conservation laws. Nigeria will not be used as a corridor for wildlife crimes,” Ka’ila stated.