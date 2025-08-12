The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 16 containers loaded with prohibited items, including firearms, ammunition, military equipment, fake drugs, and other contraband, worth ₦10 billion at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa....

Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi, speaking to journalists, said the seizures included two pump-action rifles, 25 cartridges, a Smith & Wesson pistol with 55 rounds, and 202 cans of Colorado Loud — a Canadian strain of cannabis — weighing a total of 101 kilogrammes.

The items were concealed in a 40-foot container consigned to Babatunde Ogidiolu of Lagos, which had initially been cleared before a secondary joint security search uncovered the illicit cargo.

Other seizures comprised seven containers of expired drugs and prohibited medicaments, three containers of expired margarine, three containers of banned used clothing, and two containers of expired chest and lung tablets without NAFDAC registration numbers.

Customs also intercepted multiple containers of frozen poultry products, 305 cartons of counterfeit toothpaste concealed with beads and clothing, and two containers of codeine, which officials linked to earlier seizures.

Adeniyi said the operations were the result of coordinated intelligence, technology deployment, and collaboration with other security agencies, adding that the seizures reflected the Service’s commitment to enforcing Nigeria’s trade and public safety laws.