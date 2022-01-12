Customs intercepts 625 rounds of ammunition in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 625 rounds of ammunition in Kwara state.

The rounds of ammunition packed in 14 cartons were intercepted at Bukuro, Baruten local government area of Kwara state, a border community between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The Kwara area commander of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Hussaini Ahmed disclosed this while addressing a news conference in Ilorin.

He said that a Peugeot 504 car was searched at Bukuro based on intelligence report and found to contain the pump action cartridges suspected to have been smuggled into the country.

On revenue drive, Comptroller Ahmed also disclosed that his command generated and remitted a total of nine point eight billion naira (#9.8 billion) between January and December, last year.

This is two billion naira higher than the 2019 revenue.